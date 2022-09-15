The Chesterton Town Council has entered into a contract with American StructurePoint of Merrillville to design a new police station, according to the Town of Chesterton.

At the Town Council’s meeting Monday night, Associate Town Attorney Connor Nolan reported that, over the past several months, staff and legal have been in discussions with American StructurePoint “on selecting the most ideal location” for a new police station and “developing a schedule and a proposed design fee,” the Town of Chesterton is reporting.

According to Nolan the fee, “appears to be reasonable and in line with the market for similar proposed projects”: a design fee of $388,500, with a supplemental fee of $133,150 for such services as site survey, geotechnical soil investigation, private utility locates, and construction administration.

The total contract fee is not to exceed $521,650.

The site to be designed: the southeast corner of Broadway and South Eighth Street, directly across the street from the town hall and currently the location of a municipal parking lot.

