The La Porte Park and Recreation Department has started the process of preparing a La Porte Park and Recreation Department seeking public input on five-year master plan to improve parks and recreation opportunities to improve parks and recreation opportunities throughout the city.

Public input is being sought to provide the framework and set the priorities for those proposed improvements.

All residents are encouraged to take an online survey available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LRPCY22 through October 7.

The La Porte Park and Recreation Department stated, “We want the master plan to reflect the desires and needs of the community. Therefore, the citizens’ responses to these questions are very important.”

For more information, call the Park Office at 219-326-9600 or e-mail Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber at mschreiber@cityoflaportein.gov.