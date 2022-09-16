The Portage Police Department officially announced the addition of a third full-time School Resource Officer to Portage Township Schools.

Sergeant Matt Johnson was assigned to Fegely Middle School at the beginning of the school year. The department says he has quickly begun developing positive relationships with the students and staff.

Johnson has been with the Portage Police Department for 8 years and previously served as a Patrol Supervisor and a Field Training Officer.

In addition to his recent appointment as SRO, Johnson is a member of the Crisis Negotiating Team.