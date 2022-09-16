General Motors has announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, Indiana supporting GM’s electric vehicle (EV) production.

Governor Eric Holcomb joined local officials and executives of G.M. Thursday in Grant County as the company made the announcement.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation says GM’s investment in its Marion Metal Center plant will be used to renovate and expand its 2.7 million-square-foot campus, adding an additional 6,000 square feet to accommodate increased operations and support GM’s plan to build one million EVs by 2025.

The plant provides blanks, stampings and sheet metal assembly to G.M. assembly plants throughout North America.