The City of La Porte is asking for residents’ input on ways to improve our local trails and waterways, according to Assistant City Planner David Heinold.

Heinold said the city will use collected feedback to create the Trails, Greenways, & Blueways Master Plan, which will work to identify challenges and opportunities related to walking, bicycling, and paddling. This plan will serve as an update to the existing Trails and Greenways Master Plan, which was created in 2014.

“The City of La Porte has made significant progress in developing the paved multi-use trail network with the assistance of local, state, and federal resources since the adoption of the 2014 Trails and Greenways Master Plan,” Heinold said. “In light of these successes, several challenges remain in reaching the City of La Porte’s full potential as we continue to develop an integrated walking, bicycling, and paddling system for all.”

Heinold said all feedback will be helpful in identifying priority areas and projects that develop an integrated walking, bicycling, and paddling system in the City of La Porte.

Input will be collected online https://arcg.is/1HvOD40 for the next month. All La Porte residents and visitors are welcome and encouraged to participate.