The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce will host its annual “Inspiring Women” luncheon on Oct. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel, and Spa.

Presented by PNC Bank, the annual event is an opportunity to recognize accomplished and successful women for their contributions to their community, the economy, and their selected career field. Speakers and panelists from a variety of backgrounds have participated in this well attended event in the Michigan City area since 2011.

Every year, an industry leader is invited to share their career journey and words of encouragement with attendees. This year’s keynote is Michigan City native and Marquette High School graduate, Mary Ann Ahern. Ahern joined NBC5 News Chicago in 1989 working in a variety of roles. She was named Political Reporter for the station in 2006. On the political beat, Ahern has covered political campaigns from the White House to Springfield to Chicago. Ahern has led many notable interviews with high profile subjects over the years. Many of these which she will discuss during her talk at the event.

For over a decade, PNC has supported this annual event which aligns with the company’s overall commitment to drive awareness and accelerate support for women in business, gender pay equality and economic inclusion for women in the workforce.

Local High School students have again been invited to attend the event as guests of the Michigan City Chamber and its sponsors.

“We are grateful to PNC Bank for their ongoing support of this treasured event,” stated Chamber President, Katie Eaton.

The luncheon is open to the public and all are encouraged to register. Cost is $25 for Chamber Members and $35 for Non-Members. Registration is required and can be done by calling 219-874-6221 or visiting www.MichiganCityChamber.com to pay and register online.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves to be a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area.