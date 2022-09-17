An Arkansas man who was wanted on nationwide warrants was arrested Friday morning in Lake County while troopers were conducting a crash investigation in Lake County.

Troopers were investigating the crash on I-80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard. During the investigation, a routine license check was done and it was discovered a nationwide extradition warrant was active on 26-year-old Myron L. Jones of Moro, Arkansas. Jones was wanted on a full extradition warrant from Memphis, TN. The warrant included aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment, theft of property, vandalism and domestic assault.

It was later determined that Jones was in possession of a handgun. Due to his being a fugitive of justice as defined by the new Indiana handgun law, he is being charged locally with carrying a handgun by a prohibited person, which is a Class A Misdemeanor, police said in a statement.

Jones was transported to the Lake County Jail as he awaits extradition to Tennessee.