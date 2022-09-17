The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) on Friday congratulated 10 Indiana schools, including three Region schools for being honored as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

Region schools honored were James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School of Valparaiso Community Schools and Saint Paul Catholic School, which is part of the Diocese of Gary.

IDOE and the Council for American Private Education nominated each awarded public and non-public school, respectively, for consideration in the U.S. Department of Education’s “Exemplary High Performing Schools” category. The IDOE says this category honors the state’s schools with the highest graduation rates and the highest achieving students in English/language arts and mathematics as measured by state assessments.

After being nominated, the schools then completed an application detailing their curriculum, culture, leadership and engagement, which was evaluated by the U.S. Department of Education.

The 10 Indiana schools are among 297 schools across the country to earn this distinction in 2022.

More information about the National Blue Ribbon Schools program is available here.