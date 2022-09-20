The Town of LaCrosse will get a water infrastructure upgrade after it received a $3.27 million grant.

The Indiana State Revolving Fund (SRF), announced the Town of LaCrosse as the recipient of the grant to complete phase 2 of its Water Infrastructure Improvement Project. The project, when completed, will result in another 51% of the town’s water mains being replaced. New hydrants will accompany the improved mains, which will be upsized, providing greater fire protection benefits as well.

The grant will fund about 92% of the project. The remaining 8% will be funded out of surplus funds that were the result of the first phase of the project coming in under budget by about $400,000.Phase 2 of the Water Infrastructure Improvement Project will be made possible without any rate increase to LaCrosse utility customers.

The phase 2 Water Infrastructure Improvement Project is anticipated to go out to bid in early 2023, with construction to follow later that year.