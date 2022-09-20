The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has given a summary of a U.S. 20 traffic enforcement project which occurred last Wednesday.

The LCSO partnered with agencies from six states – Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio to address speeding along U.S. 20. The one-day project completed by participating agencies from six states spanned more than 1,300 miles. The LCSO was included in the project due to major concerns with speeding motorists along US 20 coupled with the high volume of daily traffic.

Deputies worked the project throughout the day with a primary focus occurring during the mid-morning and mid-afternoon hours. Their combined efforts produced a total of 6 citations and 27 warnings were issued to U.S. 20 drivers. One arrest was made as a subject was taken into custody for an Elkhart County warrant.

At around 4:00 p.m., the enforcement project was halted by deputies as they were tasked with investigating a fatal crash in the 4000 west block of U.S. 20.

Captain Derek J. Allen stated, “The safety of motorists traveling along US 20 continues to be a major concern of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies will continue to seek out and address aggressive drivers who put others at risk and in danger. Unfortunately, Wednesday’s fatality crash is yet another example of a U.S. 20 crash that was avoidable and could have been prevented by following the traffic control devices.”

This is the second U.S. 20 enforcement project in which the LCSO has joined forces with agencies from other states.