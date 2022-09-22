The Town of Chesterton says INDOT advised the Chesterton Fire Department that the ramp from northbound Ind. 49 to eastbound U.S. Highway 20 will close at 6 a.m. Thursday and remain closed for most of the day.

“No emergency vehicles will be able to get through,” according to the General Alert sent to the CFD.

At Ind. 49 only the left lane of eastbound U.S. 20 will be open to traffic. “Right lane will be closed too before Tremont,” the alert warned.

The ramp from northbound Ind. 49 to eastbound U.S. 20 is located just north of the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center.