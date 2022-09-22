The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is seeking input for planning studies along the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors in northern Indiana.

Members of the public may submit comments via project websites for ProPEL U.S. 30 and ProPEL U.S. 31 that launched last month.

The two-year studies will follow the Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process used by transportation agencies, such as INDOT, to assess innovative ways to address corridor challenges and needs. PEL studies allow INDOT to interact with communities as they share ideas and feedback related to long-term solutions on U.S. 30 and U.S. 31.

INDOT says the PEL studies will be collaborative, data-driven and influenced by the public to define the future of each corridor. INDOT is inviting ideas and input from communities within the study areas to identify what needs or concerns should be addressed by future improvements. INDOT says that with help from residents, motorists, businesses, and other road users, it can build infrastructure that will better serve Hoosiers. The public can share its vision for the corridors through a variety of means, including project websites and public information meetings. The first round of public information meetings is expected this fall. More details will be announced prior to the meetings on the project websites and social media.

INDOT will evaluate the public’s suggestions to provide recommendations using engineering, environmental, economic and community factors. Once the studies are complete and funding is identified for projects, INDOT will move into the next phases of development using the information gathered and alternatives evaluated during the PEL process.

For more information on each study, and to share ideas, visit the project websites listed here:

ProPELUS30.com

ProPELUS31.com

The studies span 180 miles across 12 counties and include U.S. 30 from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line (excluding I-69 and I-469 around Fort Wayne), and U.S. 31 between Hamilton County and Plymouth (excluding the Kokomo bypass). Counties within the study area include Allen, Fulton, Hamilton, Howard, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, Miami, Porter, Starke, Tipton and Whitley Counties.