Unity Foundation of La Porte County is celebrating 30 years of impacting our community by hosting La Porte County Gives, a 30-hour fundraising event between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, at laportecountygives.net.

In addition to the 30-hour online giving period, donors may contribute in person at the Unity Foundation office until noon on Sept. 29.

Donations during these time periods will be matched in proportion to dollars raised, and participants will share an additional $31,000 in special prizes. La Porte County Gives benefits 56 local, charitable causes with endowed funds at Unity. Unity’s 25th Anniversary La Porte County Gives fundraising event raised over $360,000 for 60 funds.

“Unity Foundation is excited that we have exceeded our goal of $300,000 in matching funds. This means our donors’ money will go further if they donate through La Porte County Gives,” said Jamie Miller, Unity Foundation Development Officer.

At 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 the results will be revealed. “Who will the ultimate winners be? Every single person in La Porte County, now and forever,” said Maggi Spartz, Unity Foundation President.

Visit laportecountygives.net to learn more or call 219-879-0327 with questions. Unity’s office is located at 422 Franklin Street, (2nd floor) in Michigan City.