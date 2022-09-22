Porter County Sheriff’s Police were investigating a fatal accident on Ind. 2 in Washington Township, Wednesday, according to the Town of Chesterton.

According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a male driver and his female passenger were traveling southwest on Ind. 2, in the area of C.R. 400E, when he left the roadway while passing a vehicle, lost control, and struck a guardrail.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene while his passenger was transported to Northwest Health-Porter with neck and back injuries, police told the Town of Chesterton.

WIMS will continue to follow this story for developments.