Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic as part of a combined effort with other regional healthcare systems to increase education and vaccination rates in underserved communities.

The clinic will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. 4th St.

Pfizer first and second vaccines and boosters will be available for ages 5 to 11. Anyone 12 or older may receive their first, second or Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine. The vaccines will be administered by Saint Joseph Health System.

Anyone receiving their booster or second shot from the primary series of vaccines is eligible to receive a $50 Visa gift card.

The clinic is made possible in part through a 2021 $3.7 million grant to Beacon Health from the Health Resources and Services Administration. Beacon Health allocated $164,500 to Franciscan Health as a sub-recipient of the grant to support mobile vaccination clinics, community health workers and COVID-19 educational campaigns in underserved communities in LaPorte County.

No pre-registration is necessary to receive a vaccine at the clinic. For more information, contact Community Health Improvement Specialist Selena Tinoco at selena.tinoco@franciscanalliance.org or (219) 221-4153.