The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced several I-65 ramp closures for concrete restoration projects.

Construction is scheduled to begin on or after Sept. 23, with work expected to wrap up by mid-October.

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

The closures include:

Eastbound and westbound U.S. 30 ramps to northbound I-65

Eastbound and westbound 61 st Street to northbound I-65

Street to northbound I-65 Northbound I-65 offramp to Ridge Road

Drivers needing to access I-65 or Ridge Road will need to seek another route.

INDOT encourages motorists to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.