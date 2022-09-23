The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced several I-65 ramp closures for concrete restoration projects.
Construction is scheduled to begin on or after Sept. 23, with work expected to wrap up by mid-October.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
The closures include:
- Eastbound and westbound U.S. 30 ramps to northbound I-65
- Eastbound and westbound 61st Street to northbound I-65
- Northbound I-65 offramp to Ridge Road
Drivers needing to access I-65 or Ridge Road will need to seek another route.
INDOT encourages motorists to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.