The Porter County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in Wednesday’s fatal crash that occurred in Washington Township on State Road 2, the Town of Chesterton reported on its Facebook page.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Tony Passafume, of La Porte.

The Town of Chesterton reported that Passafume was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a statement released Thursday.

Original:

Porter County Sheriff’s Police investigating fatal accident in Washington Township

Porter County Sheriff’s Police were investigating a fatal accident on Ind. 2 in Washington Township, Wednesday, according to the Town of Chesterton.

According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a male driver and his female passenger were traveling southwest on Ind. 2, in the area of C.R. 400E, when he left the roadway while passing a vehicle, lost control, and struck a guardrail.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene while his passenger was transported to Northwest Health-Porter with neck and back injuries, police told the Town of Chesterton.

WIMS will continue to follow this story for developments.