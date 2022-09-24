An Illinois man died Thursday after crashing into Ames Field in Michigan City.

Michigan City police said that on the evening of September 22nd, 2022 at approximately 7:30 p.m.a juvenile reported a domestic battery to an officer at the Michigan City Police Department. Officers initiated an investigation into the domestic violence allegation. Michigan City Police say that an adult male suspected in this domestic violence allegation met with officers in the front lobby of the Michigan City Police Department to return property to the juvenile. Officers attempted to gather information from the man, however, he fled from the Michigan City Police Department on foot.

Police say the suspect then entered a vehicle before fleeing from police. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle,but the driver refused to stop and continued to flee from police. The vehicle proceeded to Washington Street before making impact with the north wall of Ames Field. Officers attempted to render life saving measures on the driver.

A statement provided from the Indiana State Police, said the driver was declared dead at the scene by the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office. The driver was identified as 18-year-old Grant J. Grable, of Bourbonnais, IL.