The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says it recovered two utility vehicles that were stolen from a NIPSCO job site.

At around 7:30 a.m. Friday, an officer with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Auto Theft Unit responded to a report of two utility terrain vehicles stolen from a NIPSCO job site near 157th Avenue and U.S. Highway 41 in unincorporated Lowell.

Lake County and Newton County police officers worked together to use GPS tracking technology and discovered that the vehicles were moving. Police officers searched multiple locations and eventually requested assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit.

A Newton County Sheriff’s Department police officer observed a vehicle matching the vehicles being towed by a pickup truck near North State Road 55 and East Division Road near Fair Oaks. The officer conducted a traffic stop and arrested an adult male.

Both stolen utility vehicles were recovered. They are valued at approximately $50,000, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.