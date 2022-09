In Lake County, watch for lane restrictions on U.S. 12/Cline Avenue.

A single lane will be closed in each direction between U.S. 20 and Gary Road for roadway repair.

Work is scheduled to start on or after Oct. 3 and is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction free when traveling in and around all work zones.