A body was recovered on Monday from Lake Michigan in the Village of Michiana located in Berrien County, Michigan, according to police.

At around 12:04 p.m., the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department was called to the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in the Village of Michiana for a body that was floating in Lake Michigan.

Police say the victim is a white or light skin black male in his 30’s, and is 6 feet to 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with a medium build.

The body was recovered with the assistance of the New Buffalo Township Fire Department and Michiana Shores Fire Department.

Currently investigators have not been able to make an identification.

Police say if you have any information that will assist with the investigation, to call the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department at 269-469-1884.