An Indiana State Trooper was injured Monday morning when her police car was sideswiped in Jasper County Monday morning.

At 5:00 a.m., troopers were investigating a crash on I-65 northbound lanes at the 224.3 mile-marker. Troopers were assisting a towing company with the removal of a semi that had been involved in an earlier crash.

Two troopers were blocking the right lane with all their emergency lights activated when Trooper Jordin Bilthuis’ police car was side swiped by a tanker truck. Trooper Bilthuis was sitting in her patrol car, with her seatbelt buckled, when the crash occurred. Bilthuis was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Jonathan W. Hanley, of Remington, was cited for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. Police say an inspection was also completed on the tanker truck which found several violations, two of which were “Out of Service” violations.