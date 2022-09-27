In La Porte County, there will be alternating lane closures on State Road 2 west of La Porte.

Crews will begin a resurfacing project between S 700 W and S 400 W starting on or after October 3 with work expected to take a week. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During construction, traffic will utilize one lane that will be controlled by flaggers. INDOT says that drivers should watch for stopped traffic at times in the area.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction free when traveling in and around all work zones.