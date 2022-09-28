A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Blake Nielson, a 13 year old white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a green baseball cap, black / tan T-shirt, grey sweatpants, and Nike Jordan shoes.

Blake is missing from Portage, Indiana and was last seen on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say if you have any information on Blake Nielson, contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Department at 219-477-3000 or 911.