UPDATE:

The Silver Alert issued on September 26, 2022 on Lauren Schmidt has been cancelled as of September 27, 2022. No further details were provided by police.

ORIGINAL:

A Silver alert has been issued as the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 17-year-old Lauren Schmidt.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown and blond hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Lauren is missing from Mill Creek, and was last seen on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

She is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Lauren Schmidt, contact the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office at 219-326-7700 or 911.