The La Porte Community School Corporation Strategic Action Planning Initiative is underway and with the intent to understand the perspective of the community, they are announcing two engagement opportunities.

This week, they have launched an online survey and invite everyone to share their thoughts and perceptions to help guide continuous improvement efforts in the areas of curriculum, safety, as well as staff, parent, and community engagement throughout the Slicer community.

The survey can be accessed at this link, and will be open until October 19, 2022. All data collected from this survey is completely anonymous.

Additionally, the LPCSC would like to invite members of the community to a Strategic Planning Community Information Session on Wednesday, October 5th at 6:00 PM in the Kesling Intermediate School Auditorium. The session will provide an overview of the strategic planning initiative, the timeline, and additional opportunities for community members to engage in the process.

Updates on the strategic action planning process can be found on the district website. “As we plan for our future, the voice of everyone in our community is incredibly important.”