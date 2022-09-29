The City of La Porte’s transportation service will extend its hours next week, according to TransPorte Manager Beth West.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, TransPorte buses will run from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., extending one hour later than busses currently run. West said this comes after nearly two and a half years of restricted operations due to COVID-19.

“It’s been a long couple of years filled with a wide variety of restrictions, but we are finally ready to return to our normal hours of operation,” West said. “Our ridership and demand have increased to beat even pre-COVID years, and we feel this change is necessary to continue to best serve our residents.”

Rides can be scheduled by calling 219-362-6565.