More than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed, State Auditor Tera Klutz confirmed Thursday.

“We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” stated Auditor Klutz. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”

Klutz continued, “While most eligible recipients have received their refunds, we are aware that many need further assistance to claim it. Due to the checks being issued from the 2020 Indiana tax return some recipients have passed away or moved and we are working to get those checks reissued to the proper name and address.”

Do you need a refund check reissued?

If an individual received a payment who has since passed away, the living spouse or executor needs to file a Distributee’s Affidavit for Disposition of Estates SF# 49377 with the Auditor of State, and include a copy of the Death Certificate.

If an individual received a check that could not be deposited due to blurriness or printer error, the recipient needs to file an Affidavit for Lost or Not Received Warrant SF#42850 with the Auditor of State.

Completed and notarized forms can be mailed to the Indiana Auditor of State at 200 West Washington Street, Room 240, Indianapolis, IN 46204. The DOR stated, “Feel free to contact us directly at Comments@auditor.IN.gov with any questions regarding this process.”

The DOR went on to state, “Do you need a refund check split? Hoosiers who received a joint check of $650 made out to both spouses who filed their 2020 individual income taxes jointly, but who have since divorced and need the check separated and reissued should mail the original check along with a written request to divide the refund to:

Indiana Department of Revenue

Attn: Non-Responsible Spouse

PO Box 7202

Indianapolis, IN 46207

The DOR additinally stated, “Did you qualify for the automatic taxpayer refund, but you still have not received a direct deposit or mailed check? You are encouraged to contact the Indiana Department of Revenue directly after November 1 to allow time for returned mail to process.”

For more information, visit the Automatic Taxpayer Refund page on the AOS website.