Area fire departments are supplying Porter Regional Hospital with water after a vehicle accident left a hydrant damaged, cutting off supplied water to the area.

The crash occurred in the early Thursday morning along U.S. Highway 6 near county road 75 West. The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department (LTVFD) says the crash left a hydrant damaged, causing supplied water to the area to be shut down for an extended period of time.

This is the same water line that supplies Porter Regional Hospital (Northwest Health) further down the highway, according to the LTVFD.

The Liberty Volunteer Fire Department stated on Thursday, “Liberty, along with area fire departments are working around the clock back feeding water to the hospital while Indiana American Water Company makes necessary repairs.

“Area residents that are tied in with American Water are possibly without water during these repairs. A boil advisory is advisable once water is back online.”

The LTVFD advised in a news release to, “Please check with Indiana American Water for updates.”