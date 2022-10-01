There were no injuries reported after a kitchen fire Friday morning at a duplex in Liberty Township within Porter County.

On Friday just before 11 a.m. in the 700 block of Ravinia Drive West, the residence filled with smoke pushed out of the house when the homeowner, who was mowing the lawn, went to investigate a burning smell. The homeowner had opened his sliding door and found his house filled with dense smoke. The homeowner called 911, which helped save his duplex as the fire was able to quickly be contained to the kitchen.

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Wineland estimates the damages between property and content to be around $25,000. Initial investigations are claiming an electrical issue occurred in the kitchen near where a microwave was placed.

Although there was nobody inside at the time the fire broke out, smoke detectors were found to be working inside the residence.

Assistant Chief Wineland is urging everyone to check their smoke detectors.