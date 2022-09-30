The Indiana State Excise Police has requested that the Indiana State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting that took place in South Bend, at around 9:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday.

The Indiana State Excise Officer had been in the area working a special detail around local convenience stores when he began to follow a silver vehicle that is believed to be an early 2000’s or late 90’s Honda Civic northeast on Rockne Drive.

Near the intersection of Rockne Drive and North Jacob Street the driver of the suspect vehicle stopped in the street, exited his vehicle, and began to fire multiple shots at the front of the vehicle being driven by the Indiana State Excise Officer. The officer returned fire as the suspect briefly fled on foot before returning to his vehicle and speeding off. The Indiana State Excise Officer did not chase the suspect vehicle. It is unknown if the suspect was struck in the exchange of gunfire.

The Indiana State Excise Officer was not injured in the shooting.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone that may have information on this shooting is asked to call the Indiana State Police Bremen Post at 574-546-4900.

At the conclusion of this investigation, all information will be turned over to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

WIMS will continue to follow this story for developments.

Updates from the Indiana State Police can be found on the Indiana State Police – Public Information Office Facebook page.