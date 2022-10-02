NOTE: Eastbound Trains 109, 113, 119, 121 & 123 terminate in Michigan City; Train 209 terminates at Gary Metro Center; Trains 9, 17 & 19 terminate in South Bend.

Saturday/Sunday, Oct. 8-9: All weekend trains except Train 601 serve McCormick Place as a flag stop. If you’d like to exit at a flag stop at McCormick Place, please notify the conductor in advance of your stop. Conversely, when

waiting to catch an outbound train at McCormick Place, please stand on the platform in clear view of train engineer.

Sunday, Oct. 9: Extra trains for Bank of America Chicago Marathon: Please note busing between Gary & Michigan City remains in effect. In addition to our regular weekend service, the South Shore Line will operate an early morning westbound extra train arriving in Chicago at 6:04am CT (see schedule to right), allowing Bank of America Chicago Marathon runners and spectators to sit back, relax and ride the South Shore Line.

Additionally, the South Shore Line will operate an afternoon eastbound extra train departing Millennium Station at 2:35pm (Van Buren St. at 2:38pm), run non-stop to Hegewisch, and terminate in Michigan City. This eastbound extra will not serve Beverly Shores, 11th St., Hudson Lake or South Bend.