Three people died and two others were injured after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road on Sunday evening in St. Joseph County.

At around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, police began receiving calls of a serious crash on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 67.6 involving two vehicles that had eastbound lanes blocked.

Preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV was traveling westbound when it struck a deer. The SUV then crossed the center median and collided with a Ford pickup truck that was traveling eastbound.

Both the driver and passenger of the SUV died as a result of the crash. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford pickup and backseat passenger were transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with serious injuries. The front seat passenger in the Ford died in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.