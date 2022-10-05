Two people are dead after a crash on U.S. 30 in La Porte County.

At 7:49 a.m., deputies were summoned to the 6300 west block of US 30 for a crash involving a semi and a passenger vehicle. Starke County EMS personnel arrived and advised that two occupants of the passenger vehicle were deceased.

The initial crash investigation completed by deputies determined a 2019 Mack semi-tractor was pulling a 2015 Hyundai trailer. The truck had just exited the Plaza 30 Truck Stop and was beginning to travel eastbound on US 30. While doing so, the trailer separated from the semi-tractor in the eastbound driving lane, just east of the truck stop entrance / exit.

A 2022 Kia, driven by 36-year-old Angela J. Oehmen of Wanatah, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30. The Kia collided with the rear of the trailer in the eastbound US 30 driving lane.

Angela was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 14-year-old son, Joseph I. Oehmen, a front seat passenger in the vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene. A second juvenile who was an occupant of the vehicle sustained an upper body injury. That juvenile was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The eastbound lanes of US 30 were closed for several hours for the initial investigation. Toxicology test results are pending. The crash investigation is ongoing.