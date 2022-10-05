In recognition of the 7th annual National Energy Efficiency Day (#EEDay2022) on Wednesday, Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) is joining regional and national organizations, businesses, utilities, universities, and individuals in promoting energy efficiency to the public and its customers – “the most immediate affordable way to meet our energy needs, save on energy bills, and reduce their carbon footprint.”

NIPSCO says it is “proud to have made significant, forward-thinking investments in energy savings with the NIPSCO Energy Efficiency Programs that provide incentive opportunities to both residential and business customers looking to save energy.”

The company went on to say, “Residential customers can participate in energy efficient rebates, appliance recycling, home energy assessments, or receive discounts and instant rebates by purchasing items on the NIPSCO Online Marketplace. Home builders can also participate by building high-efficiency homes with NIPSCO’s Residential New Construction Program.

“Business customers are rewarded with incentives for completing energy-efficient upgrade projects to their businesses. Projects include one-for-one equipment upgrades in the prescriptive and small business direct install programs, incentives for building energy efficiently in the new construction program, and complex custom upgrade projects in the custom program. Business customers also have access to the business online marketplace where they can purchase products at a discount.

“Reducing the energy used by manufacturers, homes, and businesses benefits everyone. The average household saves almost $500 yearly thanks to efficiency standards that apply to new appliances such as dishwashers, refrigerators and water heaters.”

To learn more about NIPSCO’s energy efficiency efforts, visit NIPSCO.com/energy-efficiency. For more information about Energy Efficiency Day, please visit energyefficiencyday.org.