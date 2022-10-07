The City of La Porte Fire Department will kick off Fire Prevention Week with its annual open house this Saturday.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Burke, the open house event is an opportunity for the public to meet their local firefighters and learn about fire prevention and safety. He said this is especially important as Fire Prevention Week begins on Sunday, Oct. 9.

“Our department open house is a great way for our residents to get to know us a little bit better and understand more about what we do,” Burke said. “The topic of fire prevention and safety is especially timely this week after the fire on Brighton Street, and we want to make sure the members of our community know what they should and shouldn’t do in the event of a fire in their own homes or neighborhoods.”

The LPFD Open House will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 809 W. 18th St. A free lunch will be offered, as well as tours of the station and the EDITH House. Additionally, the Lindsey O’Brien Kesling Wishing Tree Foundation will be giving away free carbon monoxide detectors.

No RSVPs are necessary. Residents with questions may contact Burke at 219-362-3456.