The City of Valparaiso has announced temporary roundabout restrictions starting next week.

Portions of the roundabout at Vale Park Road and State Road 49 will be closed next week to allow for stormwater upgrades and road resurfacing.

“This is a well-traveled roadway, and the necessary maintenance will address historical drainage issues and result in a smoother roadway surface for the long term,” said Valparaiso’s Engineering Director Mike Jabo.

The closure will begin On Monday at 9:00 am and is anticipated to reopen by Friday, Oct. 14 at 4:00 pm, weather permitting.

Once complete, the project will improve roadway drainage, prolonging the life of the roadway, according to Jabo.

Following underground installation of an inlet and piping, the roundabout will reopen as the project continues with milling and paving work followed by new pavement markings.

The City of Valparaiso says during the project, motorists should be aware that the closure will prevent eastbound traffic on Vale Park Road from accessing northbound State Road 49.

In addition, northbound traffic on State Road 49 will be prevented from negotiating the roundabout to access westbound Vale Park Road or the northbound State Road 49 ramp. Traffic will continue to travel through the roundabout east-west during the construction period.

As a detour, motorists on Vale Park Road eastbound seeking to access State Road 49 should take Calumet Avenue north to the Burlington Beach Road interchange. Northbound

motorists on State Road 49 seeking to head west should continue north on State Road 49 to the Burlington Beach Road interchange. Detours will be marked.