The Indiana Department of Transportation announced on-ramp closures that will take place next week on I-80/94 in Lake County.

The eastbound on-ramps to the interstate will close at Calumet Avenue, Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue. Work is scheduled to start on Oct. 10 and last until Oct. 16. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During the closures, drivers needing to access eastbound I-80/94 will need to seek another route.

An additional travel lane of eastbound I-80/94 will be closed during this time period as well.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction free when traveling in and around all work zones.