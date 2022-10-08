INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is making $7.5 million in grants available as part of a second round of funding through the Health Issues and Challenges Grant program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Entities are eligible to apply for funding for programs to help improve health outcomes related to one or more of the following priority areas: tobacco cessation, food insecurity/obesity, lead exposure, chronic disease and public health prevention programs, including community paramedicine and community health workers. Priority will be given to organizations that can demonstrate a high need and high impact in their grant proposals.

Applications are now open and must be submitted by Nov. 18. The application and grant guidance are available here. Award notifications are expected in early 2023.

The Indiana Health Issues and Challenges Grant is a $50 million program designed to address health issues that impact Indiana. HEA 1007 charged the Indiana Department of Health, in collaboration with the Family and Social Services Administration, with developing and administering a grant program to prevent or reduce the prevalence of mental and physical health issues for Hoosiers.

More than $35 million was awarded through the first round of funding in June for programs addressing issues such as asthma, cancer prevention, heart disease, diabetes, lead prevention, food insecurity and obesity, community health workers, and community paramedicine.

All funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.