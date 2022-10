Moraine Nature Preserve, in Porter County, will be temporarily closed beginning Oct. 10.

This is to repave and seal the property entrance road.

Work is expected to last 2-3 weeks.

The closure applies to the entire property including the entrance road, trails and parking facilities.

For more information about Moraine Nature Preserve, see https://www.in.gov/dnr/nature-preserves/files/np-Moraine.pdf.