The Chesterton Street Department will begin leaf collection operations on Monday, Oct. 24, for a five-week program, weather permitting, according to the Town of Chesterton.

Collection is from roadside only.

Street Department crews will maintain the same Monday-Friday schedule from years past. Color-coded maps are available at the Street Department, 1490 Broadway; the town hall, 726 Broadway; and at www.chestertonin.org

The Town of Chesterton is asking residents to note that brush collection will be very limited during the leaf program.

Assistant Street Commissioner Dan Moy is reminding residents of the leaf program’s “three don’ts” which are: do not place leaves in alleys; do not place leaves in ditches; and do not mix tree limbs, garbage, pop cans, or other debris with the leaves.