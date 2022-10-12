The Chesterton High School Trojan Guard marching band earned a Gold Rating this past Saturday, at the ISSMA Scholastic Prelims Contest hosted by Chesterton High School.

The Trojan Guard also received the “With Distinction” designation for its high scores in visual performance.

Awarded the highest score in its class, the Trojan Guard will now advance to the Scholastic State Finals competition on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis.

Experience “Something Blue” in a free public performance at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the CHS stadium.

The event will begin with an explanation of the creation and design elements of the show and a recognition of the Trojan Guard senior class, followed by the 40-minute performance.

The Town of Chesterton says this is the community’s last chance to see the Trojan Guard’s 2022 competitive program.

