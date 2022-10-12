Lake Hills Elementary is thanking the Fire Science students from AK Smith Career Center for stopping by their sixth grade classes.

The future firefighters taught the sixth-graders about the training they are going through in the Fire Science classes — including a recent aerial climb they performed on a 75-foot ladder, a “gear drill” showing how they put on all of their safety gear in only 90 seconds, and a radio test using portable radios.

Lake Hills stated on their Facebook page “This was such good information for our students who are still considering their future careers.”