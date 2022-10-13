Franciscan Physician Network’s Coolspring Health Center is welcoming the addition of two new audiologists, Jackie Fletcher, AuD, and Erin Pluard, AuD.

Fletcher and Pluard both received their training at Rush University in Chicago and completed their residencies at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Their clinical interests include hearing aid technology, Cochlear implants, tinnitus management and vestibular testing.

Franciscan Physician Network’s Coolspring Health Center is located at 1225 E. Coolspring Ave., Suite 300, in Michigan City. For more information or to make an appointment, call (219) 873-2992.