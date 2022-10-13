The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) is now accepting applications for the 2023 On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program.

On-Ramp is a program for artists and creative entrepreneurs seeking training and resources around establishing or supporting an arts-based business in Indiana.

On-Ramp focuses on ten key business concepts for a successful creative career including defining value, business structure, identifying and marketing to customers, pricing strategy, marketing strategy, managing expenses and generating revenue, taxes, and planning.

The On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator is comprised of a three-day in-person intensive entrepreneurship and community engagement workshop and the opportunity to apply for up to $2,000 in fellowship funding to put the training into action. The 2023 On-Ramp workshop will be May 10-12, 2023, in Columbus, Indiana.

The deadline to apply to participate is January 6, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Learn more about On-Ramp and how to apply on the Indiana Arts Commission website.