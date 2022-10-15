MICHIGAN CITY, Ind.– A Hammond man is facing charges of theft and criminal mischief for allegedly damaging an ATM and while taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The Michigan City Police Department was notified on the morning of Oct. 9, regarding the theft of currency from an ATM machine located at First Trust Credit Union on U.S. Highway 20.

Police learned the ATM had sustained an extensive amount of damage and was deemed a total loss.

An audit was conducted by a representative from First Trust Credit Union who revealed that an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the machine.

Video surveillance aided in identifying a suspect and the vehicle used in the crime, police said.

The suspect vehicle was located the next day on the city’s southeast side. Detectives located the suspect and discovered large amounts of evidence after executing a search warrant on Chickadee Drive. The suspect vehicle was impounded and additional evidence was collected from inside the vehicle after obtaining a search warrant.

Police say probable cause was found to charge 25-year-old Malik Bunch of Hammond, with theft and criminal mischief.