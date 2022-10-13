Extended closures have been announced for the S.R. 23 bridge over the St. Joseph River in South Bend.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced an extended closure of the northbound side of the State Road 23 bridge over the St. Joseph River in South Bend.

During a deck overlay project this summer, crews discovered that additional repairs to the bridge are necessary. Due to the expected scope of the repairs, much of the work cannot begin until next spring.

Traffic will utilize one lane in each direction on the southbound side of the bridge until the repairs can be made.

Due to the closure of the northbound side, the only ramp that is open at the interchange is the southbound S.R. 23 ramp to northbound Lincoln Way.

The closure is expected to be in place through the 2023 construction season while repairs are completed.