A Michigan City man was arrested on charges of arson after an investigation into two vehicle fires earlier this month, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

Dispatch received a call on Oct. 1, at around 01:19 a.m. about a vehicle fire at the Garden Estates West apartment complex.

Officers responded to the scene and discovered one vehicle that was fully engulfed in fire and a second vehicle parked close by that also started to catch fire.

The Michigan City Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and extinguished the fire to both vehicles.

Officers began an investigation into the fire and reviewed video surveillance from the area.

Police say they discovered a person engaging in suspicious activity next to the two vehicles that caught fire.

The video surveillance and assistance from the public helped officers in identifying the suspect.

Officers located the suspect within the Garden Estates apartment complex and detained him. He was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital to seek medical treatment while officers continued with the investigation.

Officers collected multiple pieces of evidence and eventually arrested 70-year-old James Bowlby of Michigan City on two counts of arson.

Officers executed a search warrant at Bowlby’s residence and located additional evidence inside which is associated with the investigation.