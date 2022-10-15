A Westville Correctional inmate was found after not being accounted for Friday morning, according to the Westville Police Department.

Police were notified Friday morning by Westville Correctional that an inmate was not accounted for during a head count.

Police stated they immediately contacted the Westville Schools to inform them of the situation and advised to put the school on a precautionary lockdown until the subject could be located.

During the course of the incident, police were advised that the subject was still on the prison’s grounds.

The inmate, 31-year-old Dustin Lappin, was found Friday evening inside the facility not having actually left the prison’s grounds.