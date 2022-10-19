The City of Valparaiso will begin its annual curbside leaf pick-ups from October 24 through Dec. 2, weather permitting, announced Mayor Matt Murphy. The City has four leaf collection zones and will rotate continuously.

Progress updates will be provided to residents, so they have a better idea of when to expect leaf collection in their own neighborhoods. Some areas of the city take longer due to more trees and the weather also affects the collection efforts. To view the progress updates and learn your zone, visit https://tinyurl.com/ValpoLeaf. The Valparaiso City Services Department of Public Works (DPW) will post periodic progress updates using social media (Visit Valparaiso Now on Facebook) and on the Valparaiso City Services – Public Works page of the City’s website, www.valpo.us.

Leaf crews will be working regular scheduled hours, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hours may be expanded, including the addition of weekends, if necessary.

In your neighborhood, please remember the following: