The City of Valparaiso will begin its annual curbside leaf pick-ups from October 24 through Dec. 2, weather permitting, announced Mayor Matt Murphy. The City has four leaf collection zones and will rotate continuously.
Progress updates will be provided to residents, so they have a better idea of when to expect leaf collection in their own neighborhoods. Some areas of the city take longer due to more trees and the weather also affects the collection efforts. To view the progress updates and learn your zone, visit https://tinyurl.com/ValpoLeaf. The Valparaiso City Services Department of Public Works (DPW) will post periodic progress updates using social media (Visit Valparaiso Now on Facebook) and on the Valparaiso City Services – Public Works page of the City’s website, www.valpo.us.
Leaf crews will be working regular scheduled hours, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hours may be expanded, including the addition of weekends, if necessary.
In your neighborhood, please remember the following:
- Rake the leaves to the right-of-way “curb”, not onto the street.
- Placing leaves onto city streets results in street flooding, property damage and is in a violation of City ordinance 53.18.
- The City will not pick up loose leaf piles with any sort of debris (rocks, sticks, garbage, etc.) in them.
- Keep loose leaf piles away from obstacles, such as parked cars, mailboxes etc. If there are obstacles, your door will be tagged.
- Please bag leaves in biodegradable bags after December 2. Lawn bags will be picked up by brush trucks.
- For more information about leaf pick up, or other services of Public Works, visit the city’s website at https://www.ci.valparaiso.in.us/163/City-Services—Public-Works-Division.
- If you have specific questions regarding your leaf service, please contact Valparaiso City Services Customer Service at (219) 462-6174.